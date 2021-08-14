Left Menu

COVID-19: Record 9.36 lakh people vaccinated in Maha on Sat

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 20:29 IST
A record 9.36 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra till 7 pm on Saturday, officials said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state health minister Rajesh Tope hailed the people behind the efforts that brought about this single-day vaccine administration high, which broke the previous record of 8.11 lakh achieved on July 3.

An official statement said Maharashtra had the capacity to vaccinate 10 lakh people per day and the drive can be expedited provided doses are made available in adequate numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

