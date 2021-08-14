Biden authorizes Haiti earthquake response, Samantha Power to coordinate

U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed by advisors on the Haiti earthquake that has killed at least several people and reduced buildings to rubble, a White House official said on Saturday.

Biden authorized an immediate U.S. response and named Samantha Power, the U.S. AID administrator, as coordinator of the effort, the official said.

