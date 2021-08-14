Left Menu

Biden authorizes Haiti earthquake response, Samantha Power to coordinate

Updated: 14-08-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 22:22 IST
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed by advisors on the Haiti earthquake that has killed at least several people and reduced buildings to rubble, a White House official said on Saturday.

Biden authorized an immediate U.S. response and named Samantha Power, the U.S. AID administrator, as coordinator of the effort, the official said.

