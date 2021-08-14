Giant national flag to drape Victoria Memorial Hall on Independence Day

The white marble of the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata will accentuate the three colours of the national flag when a giant 7,500 square feet Tricolour will be draped on a part of the monument on Sunday, to mark the 75th Independence year of the country.

The mammoth flag will be unfurled by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar after he hoists a standard size Tricolour on the compound, the museum's curator Jayanta Sengupta told PTI. The flag, stitched by the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, will be put up only for a day on the terrace of the Victoria Memorial Hall, a veritable icon of the city of Kolkata.

''Altogether 750 saplings will also be planted on the day and the governor will plant a few of them, Sengupta said.

Envisaged by Lord Curzon, a Viceroy of British India, as a memorial to Queen Victoria, the Hall was formally opened to the public in 1921. It is now a museum under the Ministry of Culture, that exhibits Indian and Western paintings, manuscripts, rare photographs and other items. PTI SUS NN NN

