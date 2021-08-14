Left Menu

Giant national flag to drape Victoria Memorial Hall on Independence Day

It is now a museum under the Ministry of Culture, that exhibits Indian and Western paintings, manuscripts, rare photographs and other items. PTI SUS NN NN

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 22:24 IST
The white marble of the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata will accentuate the three colours of the national flag when a giant 7,500 square feet Tricolour will be draped on a part of the monument on Sunday, to mark the 75th Independence year of the country.

The mammoth flag will be unfurled by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar after he hoists a standard size Tricolour on the compound, the museum's curator Jayanta Sengupta told PTI. The flag, stitched by the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, will be put up only for a day on the terrace of the Victoria Memorial Hall, a veritable icon of the city of Kolkata.

''Altogether 750 saplings will also be planted on the day and the governor will plant a few of them, Sengupta said.

Envisaged by Lord Curzon, a Viceroy of British India, as a memorial to Queen Victoria, the Hall was formally opened to the public in 1921.

