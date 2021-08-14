Clock Tower at Srinagar's Lal Chowk illuminated in Tricolour
- Country:
- India
The famous Clock Tower at Lal Chowk, the heart of the city, has been lit up in Indian tricolour ahead of the 75th Independence Day, officials said on Saturday.
The Ghanta Ghar, as it is popularly called, was illuminated in Tricolour by the city's municipal corporation, they said.
The city's municipal body has also fitted the tower with new clocks.
Several prominent buildings in the city and elsewhere in the valley, including the Srinagar Airport here, have been illuminated to mark the Independence Day.
The officials said the entrance at the airport has been decorated with rangolis prepared from environment-friendly materials like rice grains, nuts, leaves, cotton, sawdust and flower petals.
Meanwhile, the officials said one of the tallest Tricolours of Jammu and Kashmir will be inaugurated at Hari Parbat Fort here on Sunday. The landmark has been funded by the Srinagar Smart City Limited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sinha reviews preparedness for Independence Day celebrations in J-K
Culture Ministry launches unique programme to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on Independence Day this year
J-K announces national anthem singing contest for Independence Day
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated to mark India’s 75th Independence Day
Defence secretary launches website on 75th Independence Day celebrations