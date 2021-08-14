Left Menu

Clock Tower at Srinagar's Lal Chowk illuminated in Tricolour

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-08-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 23:15 IST
Clock Tower at Srinagar's Lal Chowk illuminated in Tricolour
The Ghanta Ghar, as it is popularly called, was illuminated in Tricolour by the city's municipal corporation, they said. Image Credit: Pxfuel
The famous Clock Tower at Lal Chowk, the heart of the city, has been lit up in Indian tricolour ahead of the 75th Independence Day, officials said on Saturday.

The Ghanta Ghar, as it is popularly called, was illuminated in Tricolour by the city's municipal corporation, they said.

The city's municipal body has also fitted the tower with new clocks.

Several prominent buildings in the city and elsewhere in the valley, including the Srinagar Airport here, have been illuminated to mark the Independence Day.

The officials said the entrance at the airport has been decorated with rangolis prepared from environment-friendly materials like rice grains, nuts, leaves, cotton, sawdust and flower petals.

Meanwhile, the officials said one of the tallest Tricolours of Jammu and Kashmir will be inaugurated at Hari Parbat Fort here on Sunday. The landmark has been funded by the Srinagar Smart City Limited.



