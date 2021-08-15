Another quake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Haiti Region - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 09:07 IST
Another earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the Haiti region late on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, hours after a major quake in the region killed over 300 people.
The latest quake was at a depth of 8km (4.97 miles), EMSC said.
