Another quake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Haiti Region - EMSC

Another earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the Haiti region late on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, hours after a major quake in the region killed over 300 people.

The latest quake was at a depth of 8km (4.97 miles), EMSC said.

Advertisement

Also Read: Haiti selects judge to oversee presidential slaying case

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)