Bridge damaged in HP's Lahaul-Spiti, repair work underway

A bridge has been found damaged in Himachal Pradesh's tribal district Lahaul-Spiti, officials said on Sunday.

However, it is not clear how the bridge was damaged, they said.

State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said the Shilla Nullah bridge on the Rangrik-Kibber route in Spiti sub-division has been found damaged.

It is not yet known whether the damage was caused by the recent rains or rocks falling down the mountainside.

According to the information provided by the Lahaul-Spiti District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Mokhta said, the Public Works Department has started the repair work and it will most probably be completed within two days.

