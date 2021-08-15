Light to moderate rains in parts of UP

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the meteorological department here said in a statement.

Light rain and thundershowers also occurred at isolated places over the western part of the state, it said.

Rainfall was recorded in Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Maharajganj, Ballia, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti and Maharajganj.

Meerut was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places over eastern UP on Monday.

Rain and thundershowers are very likely at isolated places in the state on Tuesday and at a few places on Wednesday, it said.

