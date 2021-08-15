Country has progressed much faster than before, target now 100 pc achievement: PM

Noting that the benefits of many schemes launched in the last seven years have reached crores of poor people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country has progressed much faster than before while asserting that the target now should be cent percent achievement on every front.

In his eighth consecutive address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, Modi also said it is his firm belief that in 2047, whoever will be the prime minister, he or she shall be chronicling those accomplishments in his speech about which the country has taken a vow today.

Describing the next 25 years as ''Amrit kaal'', a reference to deriving the best in every field, he said the nation cannot wait so long to attain these goals, making it imperative for everyone to make efforts for it.

The goal of ''Amrit kaal'' is to ascend to new heights of prosperity for India and its citizens, Modi said, adding that it is also to create an India where the level of facilities will not divides the villages from the cities.

He said the goal of ''Amrit kaal'' is to build an India where the government does not interfere unnecessarily in the lives of citizens and which has every modern infrastructure in the world.

''Amrit Kaal is of 25 years, but we do not have to wait for long to achieve our goals. We have to start now, we do not have a moment to lose. This is the right time. Our country also has to change and we as citizens have to change ourselves too,'' the prime minister said.

''Today, I am requesting from the ramparts of the Red Fort that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and now, 'Sabka Prayas', are very important for the achievement of our goals,'' he added.

In this ''Bharat Vikas Yatra'', Modi said it has to be ensured that the country meets the goal of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) when it celebrates 100 years of independence.

''Just as we have made electricity accessible to 100 percent households and have made authentic efforts to construct toilets in 100 percent households, similarly, we now have to move ahead to achieve saturation of schemes and for this, we do not have to keep a distant deadline,'' he said.

''We have to make our resolutions come true within a few years. Now, we have to move even further -- 100 per cent of villages should have roads, 100 per cent of households should have bank accounts, 100 percent beneficiaries should have the Ayushman Bharat card, 100 per cent of eligible persons should have gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme and 100 percent beneficiaries should have aawas (housing),'' the prime minister said.

''We have to move ahead with a mindset of cent percent achievement,'' he added.

