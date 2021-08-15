Left Menu

Kejriwal inaugurates five flag masts on 75th Independence Day

Fresh tenders have been floated for the remaining 495 high-mast Tricolours, a PWD official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 16:35 IST
Kejriwal inaugurates five flag masts on 75th Independence Day
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Picture Courtesy Arvind Kejriwal Official Twitter Handle) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated five flag masts on the 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

Five high-mast Tricolours were installed at East Kidwai Nagar, Rani Bagh, East Vinod Nagar, Kalkaji, and Dwarka by the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Delhi government's 'Deshbhakti Budget'.

East Kidwai Nagar falls in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's constituency which is New Delhi. East Vinod Nagar is in Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's constituency Patparganj and Rani Bagh falls in PWD Minister Satyendar Jain's constituency Shakurbasti.

While unfurling the 115-feet tall national flag at East Kidwai Nagar, Kejriwal remembered the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare and said he, along with others, waved the Tricolour from the stage at Ramlila ground during that time.

''The Tricolour will keep reminding us about patriotism. High-mast flags will be installed at 500 locations across the city so that people can see the national flag whenever they step out from their homes,'' Kejriwal said.

In March this year, the Delhi government had announced its annual budget themed on patriotism and named 'Deshbhakti budget' under which Rs 45 crore has been set aside to install high-mast Tricolour at 500 locations across the national capital by the year-end.

''Out of 500 high-mast flags, nearly 30-40 will be of height above 150 feet while the rest will be of 115 feet. Fresh tenders have been floated for the remaining 495 high-mast Tricolours," a PWD official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021