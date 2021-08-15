Kejriwal inaugurates five flag masts on 75th Independence Day

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated five flag masts on the 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

Five high-mast Tricolours were installed at East Kidwai Nagar, Rani Bagh, East Vinod Nagar, Kalkaji, and Dwarka by the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Delhi government's 'Deshbhakti Budget'.

East Kidwai Nagar falls in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's constituency which is New Delhi. East Vinod Nagar is in Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's constituency Patparganj and Rani Bagh falls in PWD Minister Satyendar Jain's constituency Shakurbasti.

While unfurling the 115-feet tall national flag at East Kidwai Nagar, Kejriwal remembered the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare and said he, along with others, waved the Tricolour from the stage at Ramlila ground during that time.

''The Tricolour will keep reminding us about patriotism. High-mast flags will be installed at 500 locations across the city so that people can see the national flag whenever they step out from their homes,'' Kejriwal said.

In March this year, the Delhi government had announced its annual budget themed on patriotism and named 'Deshbhakti budget' under which Rs 45 crore has been set aside to install high-mast Tricolour at 500 locations across the national capital by the year-end.

''Out of 500 high-mast flags, nearly 30-40 will be of height above 150 feet while the rest will be of 115 feet. Fresh tenders have been floated for the remaining 495 high-mast Tricolours," a PWD official said.

