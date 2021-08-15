Oil tanker runs over woman, daughter in Odisha's Balasore

A woman and her nine-year-old daughter were killed on Sunday as an oil tanker ran over them in Odisha's Balasore district, police said.

The incident happened near Mathani on National Highway-60, they said.

The woman along with her daughter was walking by the roadside when the oil tanker suddenly skidded and ran over them, police said.

Both of them died on the spot, they said.

