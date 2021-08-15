Humid weather conditions in Punjab, Haryana

Sultry weather conditions persisted in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, with maximum temperatures settling at above-normal levels, the Meteorological Department here said in a bulletin.

Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius, Hisar 36 degrees Celsius and Karnal 34 degrees Celsius, it said.

The mercury settled at 37.5 degrees Celsius in Gurugram, 36.2 degrees Celsius in Narnaul and 36 degrees Celsius in Rohtak.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, registered a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

In Punjab, the maximum temperature settled at 33.4 degrees Celsius in Amritsar, 34.8 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana and 36 degrees Celsius in Patiala, up to three degrees above normal.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rains at isolated places in both states in the next 48 hours.

