Wildfire blazes in Jerusalem hills

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A wildfire blazed in hills west of Jerusalem on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of several small outlying communities, emergency services and witnesses said, as clouds of smoke drifted over parts of the city about 10 km (six miles) away.

Israel's Magen David Adom national ambulance service said no injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighting planes and crews on the ground were battling the flames, visible from the main highway linking Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

