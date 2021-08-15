Left Menu

Sikkim relaxes COVID curbs to attract tourists

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:26 IST
Representative image
The Sikkim government on Sunday relaxed the COVID-related restrictions, allowing tourists who have got one dose of vaccination to enter the state, officials said.

The government also allowed shops, commercial establishments and other businesses to remain open till 8 pm, instead of 5 pm, they said.

The government also exempted tourist vehicles and two-wheelers from the odd-even rationing scheme.

Private vehicles and taxis ferrying locals will have to comply with the odd-even regulation, officials said.

However, those who are willing to enter the state with a single-dose vaccination will have to produce a COVID-negative certificate of RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours, they said.

Those who have taken both doses would not need to produce any test certificate, they added.

Those below 18 years will have to show COVID-negative certificate of RT-PCR test, officials said.

The government also allowed casinos in hotels for in-house customers.

