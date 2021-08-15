Left Menu

Punjab CM assures sufficient funds to Amritsar MC

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday assured the mayor of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation of sufficient funds for the development of the city and asked him to send comprehensive proposals for the same.Interacting with the councillors of the local municipal corporation, Singh assured the mayor of prompt redressal of their concerns related to the civic amenities and other infrastructure development works.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:35 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday assured the mayor of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation of sufficient funds for the development of the city and asked him to send comprehensive proposals for the same.

Interacting with the councillors of the local municipal corporation, Singh assured the mayor of prompt redressal of their concerns related to the civic amenities and other infrastructure development works. He directed the mayor to send a detailed proposal highlighting the development works to be executed on priority, so that the same is examined by the additional chief secretary (local government) and adequate funds are released.

The chief minster thanked the councillors, most of whom he said he knew personally since the days when he fought the Parliamentary election from Amritsar, and defeated late senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

In his welcome address, Mayor Municipal Corporation Karamjit Singh Rintu urged Singh to provide additional funds to the tune of Rs 50 crore for overall development of this historic city. He also sought a reasonable hike in the monthly allowances of councillors for carrying out the development works efficaciously.

