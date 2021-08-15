Left Menu

TMC only civic body in Maha to construct hostel for Maratha students: mayor

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Sunday claimed the TMC has become the first civic body in Maharashtra to construct a hostel for students of the Maratha community. The hostel building was inaugurated by Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde.The Thane Municipal Corporation is the fitst civic body in Maharashtra to build a hostel building exclusively for students of the Maratha community, Mhaske said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:42 IST
TMC only civic body in Maha to construct hostel for Maratha students: mayor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Sunday claimed the TMC has become the first civic body in Maharashtra to construct a hostel for students of the Maratha community. The hostel building was inaugurated by Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde.

''The Thane Municipal Corporation is the fitst civic body in Maharashtra to build a hostel building exclusively for students of the Maratha community,'' Mhaske said. The hostel has 50 beds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021