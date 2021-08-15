Left Menu

2 dead as severe flooding threat persists in southwestern US

PTI | Elpaso | Updated: 15-08-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 22:25 IST
2 dead as severe flooding threat persists in southwestern US
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A second person has died from flooding caused by monsoon-type rains in far western Texas and southern New Mexico and Arizona.

A 2-year-old girl died Friday of injuries she suffered in the collapse of a basement wall at her family's El Paso, Texas, home, said Angel Gómez, head of Operation HOPE in El Paso, the nonprofit helping the family with funeral arrangements. The girl's 65-year-old grandmother also was killed in the Thursday night collapse in the family's flooded basement, he said.

Loop 375, the only direct link between northeast El Paso and the communities west of the Franklin Mountains, remained closed by a rockslide.

Flash flood watches remain for the three-state border region through Sunday afternoon as moist air flows north from Mexico.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021