Scoreboard at stumps: India vs England, Day 4, second Test

PTI | London | Updated: 15-08-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 23:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the second Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st innings: 364 all out England 1st innings: 391 all out India 2nd Innings K L Rahul c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 5 Rohit Sharma c Moeen b Mark Wood 21 Cheteshwar Pujara c Joe Root b Mark Wood 45 Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b Sam Curran 20 Ajinkya Rahane c Jos Buttler b Moeen Ali 61 Rishabh Pant batting 14 Ravindra Jadeja b Moeen 3 Ishant Sharma batting 4 Extras: (b-2, lb-5, nb-1) 8 Total: 181/6 in 82 overs Fall of wickets: 18-1, 27-2, 55-3, 155-4, 167-5, 175-6 Bowling: James Anderson 18-6-23-0, Ollie Robinson 10-6-20-0, Mark Wood 14-3-40-3, Sam Curran 15-3-30-1, Moeen Ali 20-1-52-2, Joe Root 5-0-9-0.

