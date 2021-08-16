Left Menu

Death toll in Haiti earthquake rises to 1,297 - civil protection service

Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 16-08-2021 04:21 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 04:21 IST
Death toll in Haiti earthquake rises to 1,297 - civil protection service
  • Country:
  • Haiti

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that shook Haiti on Saturday has risen to 1,297, the Caribbean nation's civil protection agency said, while the number of injured rose to more than 5,700.

"Many people are missing and many more are under the rubble," the agency said in a statement.

Some 13,694 houses were destroyed and another 13,785 were damaged in the three worst-affected areas of the country in the south, the agency said. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Daniel Flynn)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021