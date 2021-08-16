Left Menu

Rare orchid species found in U'khand

A rare variety of orchid has been discovered in Mandal area of Uttarakhands Chamoli district by the state forest department.Cephalanthera erecta var. It is a new record for the flora in India, he said.Though discovered in May itself, the Botanical Survey of India confirmed the discovery on Saturday, he said.The specimen of the species found in Uttarakhand has been reported for the first time from anywhere in India, the official said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-08-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 12:12 IST
Rare orchid species found in U'khand
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A rare variety of orchid has been discovered in the Mandal Area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district by the state forest department.

Cephalanthera erecta var. oblanceolate has been found at an elevation of 1,870 meters in Chamoli district, Chief Conservator of Forest (Research) Sanjiv Chaturvedi said. It is a new record for the flora in India, he said.

''Though discovered in May itself, the Botanical Survey of India confirmed the discovery on Saturday,'' he said.

The specimen of the species found in Uttarakhand has been reported for the first time from anywhere in India, the official said. These terrestrial orchids were found growing on humus-rich soil during a floristic exploration in Mandal, Chaturvedi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021