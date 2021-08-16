Chhattisgarh: Woman killed, another injured in elephant attack

A 45-year-old woman was killed and another one was injured in separate incidents of attack by wild elephants in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Monday, officials said.

With this, three people have so far been killed in attacks by jumbos in the state this month.

In the latest incident on Monday morning, the victim, Khijmati Bai, was trampled to death by a herd of elephants on a road in Gothan forest near Bartoli village, around 400 km from the state capital Raipur, when she was traveling with her husband on a motorcycle, Jashpur's Divisional Forest Officer Srikrishna Jadhav said.

The official said according to the victim's husband, he was taking his wife for treatment to a nearby health center when they came face to face with three jumbos, which charged towards them. While the man managed to escape from the spot, the elephants caught hold of his wife and trampled her to death, the official said.

The herd subsequently strayed into Bartoli village and destroyed crops in some fields. A 55-year-old woman received critical injuries in the attack by the herd in the village, he said.

After being alerted, forest and police personnel rushed to the spot and chased away the elephants into a forest nearby. The injured woman was shifted to a hospital, while the body was sent for postmortem, the official said.

The kin of the deceased was provided an instant relief amount of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation will be given after the completion of necessary formalities, he said.

Earlier this month, two men died in separate incidents of elephant attacks in the neighboring Raigarh district.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported in the past from the thick forested northern Chhattisgarh, consisting of Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur, and Korea districts.

The region has witnessed several killings of villagers and widespread damage to houses and crops by rogue elephants.

As per government records, 204 people were killed in elephant attacks, while 45 jumbos died in the state in the last three years (from 2018 to 2020).

