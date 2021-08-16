Parts of Rajasthan faced flood-like situation earlier in August

While several districts in eastern Rajasthan faced a flood-like situation due to excessive rains, some in the western part of the state received deficit rains, which may lead to a drought-like situation, the weather office said.

"The rainfall in some of the districts in Western Rajasthan is likely to remain below normal and under deficit rainfall category because no significant rainfall in the western region is expected now," a MeT official said.

Advertisement

The spell of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, which created a flood-like situation, got over earlier this month.

However, rainfall is expected to increase after a couple of days with the possibility of light to moderate rains in eastern parts of the state and heavy rains in isolated areas, he said.

According to the data provided by the water resources department, 11 of the total 33 districts are under the deficit rainfall category, 13 under the normal rainfall category and five received excessive rains from June 1 to August 15.

Four districts have recorded abnormal rains and there is no district under the scanty rainfall category.

The desert state as a whole has recorded 2.4 percent more than the average rainfall.

Kota division recorded abnormal rains this monsoon season so far with 76.3 percent more than the average rainfall. Apart from the districts falling under the Kota division namely Kota, Bundi, Baran, and Jhalawar, heavy rainfall activity created trouble for people in other eastern Rajasthan districts of Sawaimadhopur, Karauli, and Dausa.

Bharatpur division recorded excess rains while Jodhpur division is under deficit rainfall category.

At the same time, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Jaipur are under the normal category.

Districts with deficit rains (-20 percent to -59 percent) are Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Jalore, Jodhpur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sirohi, and Udaipur while Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pratapgarh, and Sikar recorded normal rains (19 to -19 percent).

Dausa, Jaisalmer, Jhalawar, Karauli, and Tonk fall under the excess rainfall (20 percent to 59 percent) category whereas Baran, Bundi, Kota, and Sawaimadhopur recorded abnormal rains (60 percent or more).

On the other hand, of the total 727 dams, 118 are filled, 309 are partially filled and 228 are empty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)