Israeli firefighters work to contain blaze outside Jerusalem

Israeli firefighters battled wildfires near Jerusalem for a second day on Monday after the blaze forced hundreds of residents from their homes. Israeli media reported that around 17 square kilometres of forest had already burned.Residents of several communities were evacuated from their homes on Sunday as the fire raged out of control, fueled by winds and extremely dry conditions after a hot summer.

Updated: 16-08-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 14:39 IST
Investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

