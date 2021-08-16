Death toll in floods that hit northern Turkey climbs to 70

Rescuers recovered more bodies from the site of severe flooding that devastated a town in northern Turkey on Monday, bringing the death toll to 70, officials said.

Torrential rains battered the country's northwestern Black Sea provinces on Aug. 4, causing floods that demolished homes and bridges, swept away cars, and blocked access to numerous roads.

The Turkish disaster management agency, AFAD, said at least 60 people were killed in the province of Kastamonu, nine died in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Emergency crews on Monday pressed ahead with efforts to locate at least 47 people who were still reported missing in Kastamonu and Sinop. AFAD said some 8,000 personnel, backed by 20 rescue dogs, are involved in the rescue and assistance efforts.

About 2,400 people were evacuated across the region amid the floods — scores of them lifted to safety by helicopters. Many are being temporarily housed in student dormitories.

Around 40 villages remain without power, according to AFAD.

The heavy flooding came after Turkey endured a searing heatwave and as crews in the south were taming wildfires that raced across the country's Mediterranean coast. Climate scientists say there's little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil, and natural gas is driving more extreme events — such as heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, floods, and storms — as the planet warms.

