Rain in parts of eastern UP

Light to heavy rain occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Monday while the western part of the state witnessed dry weather, the Meteorological Department here said.

Rainfall was recorded in Sitapur, Kannauj, Kushinagar, Siddharth Nagar, Barabanki, Lucknow, Bansi, Deoria, Malihabad and Lakhimpur Kheri.

Banda was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places over eastern UP on Tuesday.

Rain and thundershowers are very likely at many places over eastern UP and at a few places over the western part of the state on Wednesday and Thursday, it said.

