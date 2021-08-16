Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes South Sandwich Islands region - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the South Sandwich Islands region, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (six miles), EMSC said.

