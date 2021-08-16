Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes South Sandwich Islands region - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:04 IST
- Country:
- Georgia
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the South Sandwich Islands region, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (six miles), EMSC said.
Advertisement
Also Read: China's Tencent woes hit European and U.S. gaming stocks
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
Advertisement