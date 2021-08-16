Left Menu

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes South Sandwich Islands region - EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck the South Sandwich Islands region, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (six miles), EMSC said. The quake occurred in the middle of the south Atlantic ocean, 2,960 km east-north-east of Punta Arenas, Chile, EMSC added.

There was no immediate tsunami threat after the quake, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

