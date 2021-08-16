Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes South Sandwich Islands region - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:40 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck the South Sandwich Islands region, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (six miles), EMSC said. The quake occurred in the middle of the south Atlantic ocean, 2,960 km east-north-east of Punta Arenas, Chile, EMSC added.
Advertisement
There was no immediate tsunami threat after the quake, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Union at BHP's Escondida mine in Chile rejects contract, company seeks talks
Union at BHP's Escondida mine in Chile rejects contract deal, strike risk rises
Chile's Codelco ups production 14.9% y/y in June, Escondida and Collahuasi down
Chilean interest rates seen heading upwards along with inflation - Cenbank poll
Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine 58.5% effective in preventing illness -Chile real world study