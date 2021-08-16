Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes South Sandwich Islands region - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck the South Sandwich Islands region, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (six miles), EMSC said. The quake occurred in the middle of the south Atlantic ocean, 2,960 km east-north-east of Punta Arenas, Chile, EMSC added.

There was no immediate tsunami threat after the quake, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

