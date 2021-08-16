Scientists develop non-invasive bio-nanocarrier visceral leishmaniasis therapy

Indian researchers have developed a non-invasive, easy to administer, cost-effective, and patient compliant potential therapeutic strategy against visceral leishmaniasis, a neglected tropical disease, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said on Monday. The researchers' strategy based on nano carrier-based oral drugs coated with Vitamin B12 enhanced oral bioavailability and efficacy of the therapy by more than 90 percent, it added.

Visceral leishmaniasis (VL) is a complex infectious disease transmitted by the bite of female Phlebotomine sandflies. It is a neglected tropical disease that affects millions annually, making it the second most common parasitic killer after malaria, the DST said. The conventional treatment therapy of VL mainly involves painful intravenous administration, which imposes many treatment complications, including prolonged hospitalization, high cost, and high risk of infection, it said.

Oral drug delivery brings forth massive advantages that can help overcome these barriers. But with oral routes, there are other challenges as more than 90 percent of orally administered therapeutic drugs have less than 2 percent bioavailability and potentially high hepatic and renal toxic side effects, it said.

A team led by Shyam Lal from the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), an autonomous body of the DST, has developed a smart and intelligent nanocarrier utilizing the natural intrinsic Vitamin B12 pathway present in the human body that can mitigate stability challenges and drug-associated toxicity, it said. They have disguised the toxic but highly efficient drug of the disease within a biocompatible lipid nanocarrier shielding it from degradation in the hostile gastric environment, thus overcoming the gastrointestinal enzymatic barriers endured by any foreign synthetic drug molecule, it said. This minimized its side effects, while the natural intrinsic Vitamin B12 pathway enhanced the oral bioavailability and antileishmanial therapeutic efficacy by more than 90 percent, as shown in the associated animal studies. The research was supported under the DST-SERB Early Career Research Award and published in Materials Science and Engineering C'.

The INST team critically evaluated the efficacy and properties of Vitamin B12 (VB12) coated solid lipid nanoparticles and their subsequent potential ramification in evading cytotoxicity and escalating stability, it said.

They conceptualized an innate immune defense mechanism to enhance the physicochemical properties of orally administered nanoparticles, which can easily navigate through the gastrointestinal tract without being washed away by the naturally present mucus barrier, the DST said.

Anchoring Vitamin B12 on the surface of solid lipid nanoparticles augmented the stability and targeted delivery of the poorly soluble drugs and also enhanced the therapeutic efficiency with reduced risks of off-target actions, it said.

The research showed that Vitamin B12 is an essential life-saving micronutrient, which plays a pivotal role in the body by modulating the toxic side effects associated with the most neglected tropical disease, also works as an innovative and beneficial supplement for its treatment and prevention. It not only reduces the risk of infection but also enhances the immunity of an individual, the department said. Moreover, it also improves the bioavailability and targeted delivery by utilizing the natural intrinsic Vitamin B12 pathway, which is present in the human body and hence developing resistance for infection spread, it said.

