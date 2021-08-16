AP HC to get additional building

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority on Monday invited bids for the construction of a G+3 (additional) building for the state High Court.

The AP High Court, at Nelapadu in the capital city Amaravati, is now housed in a Rs 173 crore G+2 structure that has 23 court halls and judges' chambers with a built-up area of 2.52 lakh sft.

Advertisement

''The High Court has requested for creation of additional space to meet the immediate and future requirements,'' the CRDA said in the bid document.

In its prologue to the bid, the CRDA observed, ''The justice system is one of the three core pillars to a modern democracy, and the High Court is the most significant justice facility that the State must provide.'' ''We have investigated how public space around and within the High Court complex can foster a sense trust between the citizens and the justice system. Finally, we are considering how glazing can be intelligently used to express transparency in the justice system and create comfortable waiting spaces within the building,'' the CRDA added.

The proposed new G+3 building will have a built-up area of 76,000 sft with 14 court halls and chambers and a foundation fit for a G+5 structure. The estimated commercial value of the project is Rs 29.40 crore.

The CRDA set a six-month timeline for completion of the project.

The then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had on February 3, 2019 laid the foundation stone for the construction of an iconic building in the form of a Buddhist sthupa for the High Court, to be completed in two years at a cost of Rs 819 crore with a BUA of 12.2 lakh sft, but the Jagan government shelved it immediately upon assuming power in May that year.

In December 2019, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced his 'three capitals' plan with the High Court in Kurnool. As the matter remained sub judice, the High Court was said to have not moved any mandatory proposal – in line with the government plan – to shift to Kurnool, official sources pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)