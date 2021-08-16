Railway minister allotted Paswan's bungalow; Pashupati gets Sharad Yadav's house

The government has allotted the 12, Janpath bungalow, which was earlier given to late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, to Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while the official accommodation of former MP Sharad Yadav has been allotted to Union Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, officials said on Monday.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had recently asked Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan to vacate the bungalow where his father and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) patron Ram Vilas Paswan had been staying for nearly three decades till his demise in October last year.

Former Member of Parliament Sharad Yadav has been staying at the 7, Tughlaq Road bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi.

''The Janpath 12 bungalow has been allotted to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Also, the 7, Tuglaq Road bungalow has been allotted to Pashupati Kumar Paras,'' the official told PTI.

The 12, Janpath bungalow was the official address of the LJP which was holding its organisational meetings and other related events there regularly.

The bungalow is earmarked for Union ministers and the occupants of the government accommodation have been asked to vacate it.

At present, Ram Vilas Paswan's wife, son Chirag Paswan and other family members have been staying there.

Last month, a notice was issued by the directorate of estates that comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry to Chirag Paswan and other occupants of the bungalow asking them to vacate the accommodation.

Ram Vilas Paswan, one of the most prominent Dalit leaders of the country, had died at the age of 74.

