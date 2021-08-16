Botanical garden to come up in Assam's Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday laid the foundation stone of a botanical garden in Guwahati to be developed at an expenditure of Rs 38.51 crore.

Sarma planted saplings of 'Rudraksh' on the occasion. The botanical garden will be developed at the Old Jail premise in Fancy Bazar area near the Brahmaputra river. Spread across over 56 bighas of land, the botanical garden along with other facilities will be built at Rs 38.51 crore, a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

''The proposed Botanical Garden has been designed in such a way that it will provide much needed open space for people to breathe fresh air in the heart of the city,'' it added.

Different species of plants with significant botanical importance will be a source of study and research for enthusiasts, conservationists and environmentalists. The project aims at developing the garden with recreational activities for morning and evening walkers, meandering walkways, lotus ponds and amenities such as eateries.

