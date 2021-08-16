Jan Ashirwad Yatra: 3 Union ministers embark on it in poll-bound UP

Amid the BJP's nationwide mega outreach programme, three new Union ministers on Monday embarked upon the party's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The three Union ministers who set off on the Jan Ashirwad Yatra to seek people's blessings are newly inducted Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, MoS for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore and MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra 'Teni', the UP BJP said in a statement.

The three set off on their party's mega outreach tour soon after landing at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport here, taking motorized "chariots" respectively to Basti, Unnao and Hardoi from where they would resume the yatra further, the party said.

Speaking to reporters outside the airport, Chaudhary said, ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established India as a strong nation in the world." "He has worked for the welfare of every section of the society on the basis of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishvas (inclusive growth with collective efforts and trust),'' he added.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP government in UP is working for the welfare of all sections of the society. All these tasks can be completed only with the people's blessings and so we are going to take their blessings," Chaudhary added.

MoS (Housing and Urban Affairs) Kishore said the BJP government has worked to fulfil the mission of great personalities like Deendayal Upadhyay, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

MoS (Home) Mishra said the BJP governments under Prime Minister Modi and CM Adityanath have done countless work keeping in mind the welfare of the common and poor man, farmers, youths and other sections of the society, directly benefitting them all.

During the party's mega outreach programme in the poll-bound UP, a total of six newly-inducted Union ministers will criss-cross the state, together covering a distance of 3,675 km.

During this programme, a total of 39 new ministers are slated to criss-cross 13 states, together covering a total distance of 19,567 km through 212 Lok Sabha constituencies and 265 districts with each minister travelling at least 130 km by road, covering at least three Lok Sabha constituencies and four districts, including their own.

While the ministers of state embarked on the tour on Monday, the Cabinet ministers are slated to start it on August 19. All ministers would spend a total of 142 travel days.

