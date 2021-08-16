Building plan approval, trade license to be made available within 15 days in urban areas: Minister

From now on, approval of building plans, issuance of trade license, and municipal mutation and assessment will be available online within 15 days in all urban areas of West Bengal, state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said on Monday. The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department has created three new online services for urban areas of the state under Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and the timeline for delivery of all the services by the urban local bodies has been fixed at 15 days, she said.

The three online services -- single window system for the issuance of building approval (e-Grihanaksha), issuance of trade license (certificate of Enlistment) with the registration of shops and establishment through Common Application Form (CAF) (e-trade license), and Municipal Mutation and Assessment (e-Mutation) were inaugurated by state finance minister Amit Mitra virtually in presence of Bhattacharya in the state secretariat. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and senior officials of other departments were also present virtually.

