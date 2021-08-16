Maha: Calf stuck in drain rescued after four days

A calf stuck in a nullah here in Maharashtra was rescued after four days on Monday by firemen and a team of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) officials.

RDMC chief Santosh Kadam said the two-year-old calf fell into the open drain in the Shastri Nagar locality four days back. ''On Monday noon, a team of the fire brigade and RDMC personnel managed to pull out the calf safely and returned it to its owner,'' he said, adding that calf sustained minor injuries.

