Left Menu

Maha: Calf stuck in drain rescued after four days

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-08-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 23:36 IST
Maha: Calf stuck in drain rescued after four days
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A calf stuck in a nullah here in Maharashtra was rescued after four days on Monday by firemen and a team of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) officials.

RDMC chief Santosh Kadam said the two-year-old calf fell into the open drain in the Shastri Nagar locality four days back. ''On Monday noon, a team of the fire brigade and RDMC personnel managed to pull out the calf safely and returned it to its owner,'' he said, adding that calf sustained minor injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

 India
3
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
4
Video shows Afghans who clung to plane falling off from sky as flight takes off from Kabul

Video shows Afghans who clung to plane falling off from sky as flight takes ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021