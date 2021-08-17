FROM THE FIELD: Human ‘damage’ on the front-line of the climate crisis
The damage to people and livelihoods caused by climate change is happening at a scale that “people on the front lines cannot manage”, according to the UN’s humanitarian office, OCHA.
UN News | Updated: 17-08-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 00:56 IST
OCHA says that “time is running out for millions of people who are already losing their lives, their homes and their livelihoods” due to “extreme weather” that is “decimating” communities across the globe.
The majority of those people live in some of the poorest countries in the world, which are the least to blame for the emissions of harmful greenhouse gasses that are driving climate change.
Advertisement
Ahead of World Humanitarian Day marked annually on 19 August, read more here about the people directly affected by climate change, from Africa to Asia and Central America.
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- OCHA
- Asia
- Niger
- Africa
- Central America
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares weighed down by China worries as U.S. earnings shine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares try to stabilise, China growth a worry
GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asian factory activity hit by rising costs, Delta variant
Glenmark inks deal with SaNOtize for COVID treatment spray in India, other Asian mkts
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally, U.S. infrastructure bill progresses