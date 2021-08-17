Tropical Storm Henri forms near Bermuda- NHC
Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 02:34 IST
Tropical Storm Henri formed near Bermuda on Monday and some additional strengthening was forecast during the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
The eighth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, Henri is located about 145 miles (230 km) southeast of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bermuda
- Miami
- Henri
- Atlantic
- U.S. National Hurricane Center
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Head of Miami security firm linked to Haiti killing denies involvement
Hugh Jackman chases memories in submerged Miami in 'Reminiscence'
Entertainment News Roundup: COVID worries send Emmy Awards show outdoors; Hugh Jackman chases memories in submerged Miami in 'Reminiscence' and more
Entertainment News Roundup: COVID worries send Emmy Awards show outdoors; Hugh Jackman chases memories in submerged Miami in 'Reminiscence' and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears' dad to relinquish control of her $60 million estate; Hugh Jackman chases memories in submerged Miami in 'Reminiscence' and more