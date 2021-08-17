Left Menu

Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,419, injured now at 6,000

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Haiti over the weekend has risen to 1,419, while the number of injured people has grown to 6,000, the Caribbean nations Civil Protection Agency said on Monday.The earthquake destroyed thousands of homes, offices, homes, churches and other structures.

  • Haiti

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Haiti over the weekend has risen to 1,419, while the number of injured people has grown to 6,000, the Caribbean nation's Civil Protection Agency said on Monday.

The earthquake destroyed thousands of homes, offices, homes, churches and other structures. And the devastation could soon worsen with the coming of Tropical Depression Grace, predicted to reach Haiti on Monday night with strong winds, heavy rain, mudslides and flash flooding. Rainfall could reach 15 inches (38 centimeters) in some areas.

''We are working now to ensure that the resources we have now are going to get to the places that are hardest hit," said Jerry Chandler, head of the agency, said.

He referred to the Haitian provinces of Cayes, Jeremie and Nippe, which are in the country's southwestern portion.

