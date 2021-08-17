Left Menu

M S Swaminathan, Thanu Padmanabhan bag Kerala's top science prize

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-08-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 13:46 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 17 (PTI): Eminent farm scientist and 'father of green revolution' in the country, M S Swaminathan and well-known physicist Thanu Padmanabhan have been chosen for Kerala Science Prize 2021.

The highest award in the field of science, instituted jointly by the state Department of Science and Technology and Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, is envisaged to honour distinguished scientists in various streams.

The award comprises a purse of two lakh rupees, a citation and a plaque, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

Swaminathan was chosen for the recognition considering his lifelong achievements in the field of agriculture research while Padmanabhan's accomplishments in the area of theoretical physics helped him win the top recognition of the state, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

