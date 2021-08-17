Left Menu

Germany: 2 people missing after flood sweeps them off bridge

Eight other people were rescued uninjured.Heavy, sudden rains on Monday afternoon had turned a creek in the Valley of Hell near the town of Grainau into floods which tore down a wooden bridge, sweeping down two people into the water, German news agency dpa reported.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 17-08-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 13:54 IST
Germany: 2 people missing after flood sweeps them off bridge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German authorities said Tuesday rescue teams are still searching for two people who were swept off a bridge by sudden floods in Bavaria the previous day. Eight other people were rescued uninjured.

Heavy, sudden rains on Monday afternoon had turned a creek in the Valley of Hell near the town of Grainau into floods which tore down a wooden bridge, sweeping down two people into the water, German news agency DPA reported. The other people were caught by the water or cut off from their paths by the flood elsewhere in the steep valley.

More than 160 helpers and helicopters were involved in the rescue missions. It was not clear who the two missing people were, DPA said. The Höllentalklamm, or Valley of Hell, is a popular destination for hikers from across the country and abroad. In Austria, four people were injured by severe weather, and firefighters were called out hundreds of times, local media reported.

Last month, more than 200 people died in deadly floods in western Germany.

Climate scientists say there's little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil, and natural gas is driving more extreme weather events — such as heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, floods, and storms — as the planet warms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021