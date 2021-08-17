Man trampled to death by wild elephants in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district

A 44-year-old villager was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Tuesday, a forest official said.

With this, at least four persons have died in separate incidents of elephant attacks in the state so far this month.

Shyam Kumar Rohidas was killed by three elephants when he was out to answer nature's call on the outskirts of Babu Sajbahar village under Jashpur forest division, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Srikrishna Jadhav said.

The kin of the deceased have been given an instant relief amount of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation will be disbursed after the completion of necessary formalities, he said.

In a similar incident on Monday, a woman was killed by a herd of pachyderms near Bartoli village of Jashpur, located around 400 km away from capital Raipur, while two men died in separate elephant attacks in the neighboring Raigarh district earlier this month.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported in the past from the thick-forested northern Chhattisgarh, comprising Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur, and Koriya districts.

The region has witnessed several killings of villagers and widespread damage to houses and crops by rogue elephants.

As per government records, 204 people were killed in elephant attacks and 45 pachyderms died in the state between 2018 and 2020.

