Science city, BITM in Kolkata reopen for public after 4 months

The Science City and the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) in Kolkata reopened for the public on Tuesday after being closed for four months in view of the pandemic situation, officials said.

The two units under the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) reopened after the West Bengal government lifted the ban on the opening of science museums on Monday, with the condition that they would abide by all covid protocols.

Satellite units of the BITM across the state also resumed operations during the day.

NCSM Director General A D Choudhury told PTI that the Science City, Kolkata, has opened its doors from Tuesday following all Covid-19 protocols.

''The Science City will be open from 10 am to 6 pm and all its shows will start gradually in the coming days. Wearing masks is mandatory and we are not allowing crowds at one spot,'' Choudhury said.

Most of the facilities of the BITM are now available to visitors.

“The galleries and other facilities at the BITM such as science shows and 3D Shows will be available from 9:30 am to 6 pm. The underground coal mine will, however, remain closed for the time being. The auditorium and conference rooms will be available, as per norms, at 50 per cent of their available capacity,'' a spokesperson said.

The satellite units of the BITM – Science Centres at Digha, Bardhaman, Purulia and Siliguri - reopened for the public.

The M P Birla Planetarium in Kolkata has also opened its doors for visitors.

''We have taken all safety measures. Two persons cannot sit even on alternate seats (as per the norm). The gap is wider,” the planetarium’s director and renowned space scientist Debiprasad Duari said. These facilities, engaged in popularising science, were closed for the public since April 16.

