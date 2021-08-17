Delhi to soon have roads of European standards: Jain

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday visited a road stretch in Chirag Delhi that has been redeveloped according to European standards and said it will be replicated across the city, according to an official statement.

The 800-metre Chirag Delhi-Sheikh Sarai road has been redeveloped with a cycle track by the Public Works Department (PWD) based on European parameters of public space design.

Advertisement

In the statement, Jain said, ''Delhi will soon have beautiful roads of European standards. With our work, commitment and dedication, we will change the face of the national capital. We will beautify and redevelop 540 km of roads in phase one.'' Both Jain and Sisodia held discussions with officials about the project and gave directions on replicating this redevelopment around Delhi.

Sisodia said high-quality, beautiful roads and public spaces are the essences of a world-class city.

''This beautiful stretch will now serve as an example that will be replicated across Delhi. The PWD has done admirable work on this stretch and should now work on implementing the same across the city with innovative and unique redesigning,'' he said.

The Delhi government is undertaking projects for redevelopment, streetscaping, and beautification of 540 km of roads around the city in phase one of the project to bring them at par with European roads.

The Chirag Delhi-Sheikh Sarai road will serve as a pilot project.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also visited the newly redeveloped stretch on Saturday and directed officials to replicate it across the national capital.

The PWD manages 1,260-km roads, including some arterial stretches, across the city.

Statues of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Rani Laxmibai and Lord Buddha, and artefacts have been installed on the Chirag Delhi-Sheikh Sarai stretch to mark the 75 years of India's independence.

Two fountains, artwork on the fob, 10 sandstone benches, state-of-the-art information board, 10 steel elements and sandstone artwork are also part of the beautified road stretch.

The Delhi government is working on multiple projects across the board to chalk out the most appropriate public designs and policies for revamping the national capital, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)