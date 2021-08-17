TERI, GCCA sign pact to to accelerate sustainable development of cement and concrete sectors

In an endeavour to achieve India's commitment to reduce carbon emissions, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) India on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate sustainable development of cement and concrete sectors.

Under the MoU, TERI will provide its domain expertise and knowledge to support GCCA India's work to achieve sustainability in the Indian cement and concrete sector, it said.

Advertisement

The collaboration will see TERI's involvement in GCCA India work programs while GCCA India and its members will support TERI's projects on technology innovation, energy efficiency enhancement, and resource efficiency implementation.

''The demand for cement and concrete will only increase in the decades to come due to population growth and urbanisation. Therefore, reducing CO2 emissions in the cement and concrete industry is critically important,” said Mahendra Singhi, Chair, GCCA India.

''Working with stakeholders across sectors and with civil society will be essential to achieving our sustainability goals – our MoU with TERI will bring world-class expertise, resources, and research that will be invaluable to our industry's drive to carbon neutrality,” he added.

TERI Director General Vibha Dhawan said the MoU will help accelerate decarbonisation of the cement sector.

''The Indian cement and concrete industry has made significant reductions to its carbon emissions in recent years. We are excited to work with GCCA India and its members to accelerate the decarbonisation of the sector and improving sustainable development,” said Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI.

GCCA India focuses on advancing sustainable construction while demonstrating industrial sustainable leadership in Indian cement and concrete manufacturing.

''The organisation leads the industry's drive to carbon neutrality by 2050 in line with global climate targets, as well as the Low Carbon Technology Roadmap,” GCCA said in an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)