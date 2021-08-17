Maximum temperature settles at 35.6 deg C in Delhi

The mercury in the national capital settled at 35.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while the relative humidity was recorded at 55 per cent, officials said here.

The minimum temperature rose by a few notches to settle at 30 degrees Celsius, they said, adding that it was 27.3 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The relative humidity on Tuesday morning was recorded at 82 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

On Monday, Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted south-southeasterly winds in the city.

