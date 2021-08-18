Left Menu

U.S. has no current plans to deploy military to Haiti -U.S. national security advisor

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 00:14 IST
U.S. has no current plans to deploy military to Haiti -U.S. national security advisor
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@jakejsullivan)
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has no current plans to deploy U.S. military personnel to Haiti after an earthquake that killed at least 1,400 people, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

Sullivan told reporters it was too early to gauge the impact of the earthquake on Haiti's political process, and U.S. officials were in the process of assessing that.

He said the main focus now was getting a team from the U.S. Agency for International Development "out and active" to address the disaster, and that U.S. Coast Guard elements and U.S. Southern Command were providing logistical support for the emergency response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Tata Steel interested in acquiring Vizag-based RINL: CEO T V Narendran

Tata Steel interested in acquiring Vizag-based RINL: CEO T V Narendran

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021