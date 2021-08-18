Haiti quake death toll climbs to almost 2,000
Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 18-08-2021 01:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 01:49 IST
- Country:
- Haiti
The confirmed death toll from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday has risen to 1,941, local civil protection authorities said on Tuesday.
Flooding and heavy rains on Tuesday interrupted efforts to search for survivors of the quake and help those left homeless or without food and water. (Writing by Dave Graham)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haiti
- Dave Graham
Advertisement