Haiti quake death toll climbs to almost 2,000

Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 18-08-2021 01:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 01:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Haiti

The confirmed death toll from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday has risen to 1,941, local civil protection authorities said on Tuesday.

Flooding and heavy rains on Tuesday interrupted efforts to search for survivors of the quake and help those left homeless or without food and water. (Writing by Dave Graham)

