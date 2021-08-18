Left Menu

Free and quality edu, healthcare behind development of US, UK; Delhi following suit: Satyendar Jain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 15:44 IST
Free and quality edu, healthcare behind development of US, UK; Delhi following suit: Satyendar Jain
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the US and the UK developed because of free and quality healthcare and education and the Kejriwal government is making similar efforts in the national capital.

The Delhi government is the only one working to provide quality amenities to the underprivileged, he said after inaugurating a multi-purpose community centre at Alipur Village in Narela.

''The UK, the US could develop only because of free quality education and healthcare, the Kejriwal government is bringing the same kind of development to Delhi,'' Jain said.

The minister said the Delhi government is accused of doing ''politics of free services'' but ''what's the harm if we are judiciously using public money and giving it back to the people through free and quality services''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021