Free and quality edu, healthcare behind development of US, UK; Delhi following suit: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the US and the UK developed because of free and quality healthcare and education and the Kejriwal government is making similar efforts in the national capital.

The Delhi government is the only one working to provide quality amenities to the underprivileged, he said after inaugurating a multi-purpose community centre at Alipur Village in Narela.

''The UK, the US could develop only because of free quality education and healthcare, the Kejriwal government is bringing the same kind of development to Delhi,'' Jain said.

The minister said the Delhi government is accused of doing ''politics of free services'' but ''what's the harm if we are judiciously using public money and giving it back to the people through free and quality services''.

