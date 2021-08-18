Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes near Port-Olry, Vanuatu– USGS
18-08-2021
An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck near the coast of Port-Olry, Vanuatu, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake was at a depth of 83.3 km and was about 19 km NW of Port-Olry, the USGS added.
