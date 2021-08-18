Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes near Port-Olry, Vanuatu– USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck near the coast of Port-Olry, Vanuatu, triggering a tsunami warning for nearby areas, authorities said. The quake was at a depth of 91 km (56 miles) and was about 19 km north-west of Port-Olry, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck near the coast of Port-Olry, Vanuatu, triggering a tsunami warning for nearby areas, authorities said.

The quake was at a depth of 91 km (56 miles) and was about 19 km northwest of Port-Olry, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS had initially put the magnitude at 7.1 and the depth at 83.3 km. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that hazardous waves were possible for coasts located within 300 km of the epicenter.

