HAL sponsored new Akshay Patra kitchen to serve 7,500 children in Bengaluru

State-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd sponsored Akshay Patra Kitchen that will serve about 7,500 children was inaugurated here on Wednesday.

The kitchen was inaugurated by the CMD of HAL, R Madhavan at Guniagrahara village in Bengaluru.

The kitchen will serve about 7,500 children every day and is the fourth of its kind in Bengaluru, HAL said in a release.

It is equipped with the state-of-the-art kitchen infrastructure with the best safety and hygiene standards, it noted.

"We are proud to be associated with this noble cause as we believe education and food are an integral part of children as they grow. We will stand by such causes,'' Madhavan said.

The new Guniagrahara kitchen under the HAL CSR project of Rs 2.5 crores covers Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), water treatment plant, solar water heater, associated kitchen equipment, and civil works.

As per the new government guidelines, the temperature of the food at the time of serving should be maintained at more than 65 degrees centigrade, and vessels provided for this kitchen meet the requirement, the release added.

Chanchalpathi Dasa, Vice Chairman of The Akshay Patra Foundation (TAPF) said, such partnerships are crucial for sustaining powerful social work and thanked HAL for the support.

Reiterating the foundation's commitment to reach out to more children with tasty, hygienic, and nutritious food, he said, the foundation feeds nearly four lakh children in Karnataka and nearly 17 lakh across the country.

