Science News Roundup: Blue Origin sues U.S. government over SpaceX lunar lander contract; Well-preserved skeleton sheds light on culture in ancient Pompeii

Blue Origin said its lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Friday is "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA’s Human Landing System." Well-preserved skeleton sheds light on culture in ancient Pompeii Archaeologists have uncovered a well-preserved skeleton at a burial site in Pompeii which has shed new light on funeral rites and cultural activity in the doomed, ancient Roman city, officials said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Blue Origin sues U.S. government over SpaceX lunar lander contract

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin sued the U.S government over NASA's decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX. Blue Origin said its lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Friday is "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System."

Well-preserved skeleton sheds light on culture in ancient Pompeii

Archaeologists have uncovered a well-preserved skeleton at a burial site in Pompeii which has shed new light on funeral rites and cultural activity in the doomed, ancient Roman city, officials said on Tuesday. The body of the man, believed to be in his 60s, was found in a tomb that dated to the final decades of Pompeii before it was destroyed by the Vesuvius volcano in 79 AD.

